Melis Myrzakmatov meets with Asylbek Jeenbekov, Iskender Matraimov

Former Mayor of Osh city Melis Myrzakmatov holds talks with politicians. He told reporters.

The ex-mayor held a press conference in the mayor’s office. There he also met with the deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov.

The mayor of Osh city, Taalaibek Sarybashov, returned to his workplace. But it is not known where he is now. The City Hall’s press service is not available for comment.

«The house of Iskender Matraimov, it turns out, is here next to the City Hall. He came, and we talked about stability, that he should not ask his athletes to go out, and who is the thief — the law enforcement agencies will figure it out,» Melis Myrzakmatov said.

According to him, he also met with Asylbek Jeenbekov at his office. He said that he had called the ex-deputy Akhmatbek Keldibekov, coordinator of the security forces Omurbek Suvanaliev and his deputy Artur Medetbekov.

«It is wrong that yurts have been set up on the square in Osh. Who are we scarring? The most important thing for us is stability,» he said.

Melis Myrzakmatov returned to Kyrgyzstan on the night of October 7. Earlier, he was convicted under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. After the start of criminal prosecution, he fled the republic.