Melis Myrzakmatov should be acquitted, Omurbek Tekebayev believes

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov himself should initiate review of the criminal case against the former mayor of Osh city. Leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev announced today at a meeting with residents of his native Akman village in Jalal-Abad region.

He called Melis Myrzakmatov a political prisoner, and the criminal case against him — fictitious.

At least 20 people were charged within this criminal case. 19 of them have already been acquitted, only Melis Myrzakmatov remains the defendant. Omurbek Tekebayev

«The father of the incumbent prosecutor general Asylbek Dzhamshitov, who headed the Capital Construction Department, has been also acquitted. The prosecutor general must apologize and review the case of Myrzakmatov,» he said.

According to the leader of Ata Meken party, he recently talked on the phone with Melis Myrzakmatov, who has been on the run since 2013.

«He called me, congratulated. He is outside the country, although at large, but it is harder than in prison,» said Omurbek Tekebayev.

Recall, Melis Myrzakmatov had headed the city administration of the southern capital from 2009 to 2013. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 304 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. After start of the investigation, he fled from the republic; he was put on the wanted list on November 28, 2014.