Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits Melis Myrzakmatov

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan considered the criminal case against the ex-mayor of Osh city Melis Myrzakmatov. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office filed recommendation for acquittal of the former mayor of the southern capital.

«On October 16, Melis Myrzakmatov was acquitted by the Osh City Court for lack of corpus delicti. On the same day, the regional court considered the case and upheld this decision. The Supreme Court upheld the acquittal, and recommendation of the prosecutor’s office was not satisfied,» the sources said.

Melis Myrzakmatov returned to Kyrgyzstan on the night of October 7. Earlier, he was convicted under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. After the start of the criminal prosecution, he fled the republic.
