Criminal case against Melis Myrzakmatov to be reviewed

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will consider an appeal of the lawyers of the ex-mayor of Osh city Melis Myrzakmatov. Press service of the state body informed 24.kg news agency.

The court hearing is scheduled for February 10. The lawyers provided additional evidence of innocence of their client.

Recall, Melis Myrzakmatov headed the mayor’s office of the southern capital from 2009 to 2013. A criminal case was instituted against him under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. After beginning of the investigation, he fled from the republic.

In 2015, the Osh City Court, chaired by Sheraly Kamchybekov, found the former head of the southern capital guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison in absentia. The ex-mayor was put on the wanted list.

Earlier, the leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, at a meeting with his supporters in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region in September 2019, stated that Myrzakmatov was a political prisoner and should be acquitted.