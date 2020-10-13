Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturns sentences against Melis Myrzakmatov

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned sentences against Melis Myrzakmatov. Press service of the Supreme Court informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the judicial board for criminal cases considered a supervisory appeal of a lawyer of Melis Myrzakmatov.

«The judicial board issued a resolution to overturn the sentences and send the case materials to the first instance for consideration on the merits,» the Supreme Court said.

Melis Myrzakmatov returned to Kyrgyzstan on the night of October 7. Earlier, he was convicted under the Article «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. After the start of criminal prosecution, he fled the republic.