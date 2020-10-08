Rally at Government House: People irate at MPs' inaction

Rally of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters continues near the Government House in Bishkek. The atmosphere is calm. Its participants demand from the deputies to make a decision.

«We see that the legitimate President Sooronbai Jeenbekov is inactive. The deputies are also inactive. In the current situation, the country needs concrete actions, a person who could make decisions and be responsible for them. We demand from the Parliament to finally decide and elect a person who could perform the functions of the Prime Minister. Otherwise, the mess will continue,» one of the protesters, Nadina Dzhaparova, said from the stage.

She, like those gathered at the Government House, sees Sadyr Japarov as the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. There are also calls to change the Constitution.