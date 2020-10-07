21:23
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov call on their opponents for negotiations

A rally of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters continues at the Government House in Bishkek. They called on their opponents — who support appointment of Tilek Toktogaziev as the acting Prime Minister — to resolve the conflict in a peaceful manner.

«The deputies have already elected Sadyr Japarov as the prime minister yesterday. We believe that it is legitimate. Calls for his resignation sow discord and destabilize the situation. There is no need to take people out to the square. Otherwise there will be anarchy. At this difficult time, we must all sit down at the negotiating table and come to an agreement,» said one of the activists speaking at the rally.

At least 500 people gathered at the entrance to the Government House.
