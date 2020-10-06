22:28
Refinery seized in Kara-Balta city

Unknown persons seized the only plant in the country that refines gold which is located in Kara- Balta city. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency by Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.

According to the company, several dozen people entered the territory of the enterprise in the afternoon. It is not known what demands were put forward and the supporters of which party these people are.

Earlier it was reported that the protesters were storming the office of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC in Bishkek. The company turned to the people’s guards with a request to protect the object.
