Mekenchil not recognizes Coordination Council, asks not to seize posts

Mekenchil party does not recognize the Coordination Council of some parties, headed by the leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan, Adakhan Madumarov. The leader of the political organization, Kamchybek Tashiev, told journalists.

According to him, their party is trying to direct the situation in the legal field.

«We do not recognize the Coordination Council. Everything should be within the law,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Sadyr Japarov asked the rest of the political associations not to seize positions. «It should not be. Now parties take turns in seizing TV channels and other state bodies, appointing their representatives,» he said.

Both Mekenchil leaders are at Dostuk hotel. They attend the meeting of the parliament deputies.