16:59
English

First graders in Kyrgyzstan to have day off tomorrow

The 1st grade students will not go to school tomorrow, on October 5. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The ministry recalled that students of 2-6 grades will return to the traditional form of education from October 6, and disinfection will be carried out in all schools on October 5.

«The algorithm of actions provides for various options for organizing the educational process in schools, depending on the number of students and the material and technical base (different start of lessons, different breaks, shifts when visiting the canteen, and others). Some of the lessons in fundamentals of health and safety, homeland studies, ethics, physical culture are proposed to be conducted outside,» the Ministry of Education said.

Educational institutions attended by many children and which have no conditions for organizing educational process according to the requirements of the algorithm of actions are recommended to conduct lessons in real mode in such subjects as physics, mathematics and natural science, and the rest — in online format.

«Permission to open a general education organization with a large contingent of students is issued only on the basis of conclusion of the territorial centers for disease prevention and state sanitary and epidemiological supervision,» the ministry added.
