Kubatbek Boronov urges to provide schools with coal and heating

The government of Kyrgyzstan is ready to turn on heating in secondary schools ahead of schedule. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stated at a briefing today.

According to him, provision of schools with coal in general is 58 percent.

«Children should not enter cold classrooms. If it gets colder, you must immediately provide with heating. The problem can arise in two or three cities where some schools are not connected to the central heating system. This should be decided by local authorities,» the Prime Minister said.

If a school is not ready for the heating season, then we advise you not to start teaching there yet. Head of each region themselves must decide which school will start working and which not.

Kubatbek Boronov

According to Kubatbek Boronov, with the beginning of the educational process in the traditional form, some lessons will be conducted outside.

«Health and safety, homeland studies, physical education lessons are proposed to be conducted in the fresh air, taking into account climatic conditions. If there are more than 500 students in a school, natural sciences lessons will be conducted in real mode, and humanitarian subjects — remotely,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.
