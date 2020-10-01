13:01
USD 79.60
EUR 93.20
RUB 1.01
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks elderly people for preserving cultural wealth

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the International Day of Older Persons. Presidential press service reported.

«For our people, reverence for the elderly, respect for the older generation has been the norm of life for centuries. We must continue to strictly adhere to these traditions and customs, which form the basis of our national honor,» the congratulatory message says.

The President noted that not only on this day, but also forever, respect for the older generation, all-round support, a warm attitude towards each elderly person should be commonplace in our society.

«The rich life experience and deep wisdom of the older generation serve as a good lesson for our youth,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the elderly for the fact that they preserve the spiritual treasures, noble qualities and cultural wealth of the Kyrgyz people and pass them on to the younger generation. He wished them good health, high spirits and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/167036/
views: 114
Print
Related
Over 2,000 vulnerable seniors receive assistance from Switzerland
Government of Kyrgyzstan to improve quality of life of senior citizens
With aging, elderly Kyrgyzstanis increasingly engage in self-treatment
Kyrgyzstan can become “elderly” country by 2030
Most often seniors in Kyrgyzstan subjected to emotional violence
One in three elderly Kyrgyzstani financially helps family members
Senior Kyrgyzstanis forced to hide their age to get ambulance service
Kyrgyzstanis in villages live on average 5 years less than in cities
Popular
American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
1 October, Thursday
12:32
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:24
104 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:15
One person dies of coronavirus for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:05
172 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,841 in total
12:01
Leaders of NGO detained for incitement of inter-regional enmity