Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanks elderly people for preserving cultural wealth

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the International Day of Older Persons. Presidential press service reported.

«For our people, reverence for the elderly, respect for the older generation has been the norm of life for centuries. We must continue to strictly adhere to these traditions and customs, which form the basis of our national honor,» the congratulatory message says.

The President noted that not only on this day, but also forever, respect for the older generation, all-round support, a warm attitude towards each elderly person should be commonplace in our society.

«The rich life experience and deep wisdom of the older generation serve as a good lesson for our youth,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the elderly for the fact that they preserve the spiritual treasures, noble qualities and cultural wealth of the Kyrgyz people and pass them on to the younger generation. He wished them good health, high spirits and prosperity.