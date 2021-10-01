President of Kyrgyzstan wishes health, prosperity, optimism to senior citizens

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the International Day of Older Persons. Presidential press service reported.

«Our history clearly shows that over the centuries the Kyrgyz people have always respected and honored the elderly. Such proverbs as «Old in years, but young in mind», «Childhood is green, youth is brave, old age is wise», have not lost their relevance to this day. This is evidenced by the fact that age is not a limitation, but only a step to new opportunities. You have already learned to see life for real, to concentrate on the main thing every day, to understand the essence, not to be afraid of mistakes. We are learning this from you,» the congratulatory message says.

«Gratitude for what has been done by you — the generation of creators lives in the heart of every Kyrgyz citizen. The wisdom, foresight and patience of fathers and mothers, who have lived long lives, have seen and experienced a lot, are always a great lesson for the next generation. In the context of the life of our ancient people, special respect for the elders is an exemplary tradition of our people,» the President noted.

He added that the invaluable wealth of Kyrgyzstan lies in the fact that the older generation preserves the spiritual, national values ​​and sacred qualities of the people and passes them on to the younger generation. The wise sayings and thoughts of our elders will be a beacon on the path to the future.

People of the older generation convey to us their optimism, good spirits and faith in bright ideals, carefully preserve traditions, customs, historical and cultural values. Our task is to create decent living conditions for the elderly, to promote their active participation in the life of society. Sadyr Japarov

The President wished the senior citizens good health, long life, prosperity, optimism and all the very best.

«Let the respect for the older generation become a daily duty for each of us,» he concluded.