12:23
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

Youth center for athletes to be built in Chek-Abad village

Repairs in the youth center in Nariman village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan have been fully completed; material and technical equipping of the facility is expected. Press service of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reports.

In addition, a land plot was allocated for construction of a youth center in Chek-Abad village, a plan and a project were prepared, and a tender was held. Construction of the facility will start in the near future.

Construction and repair of youth centers in the regions is carried out within the framework of the project Strengthening Communities Resilience to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia of the UN Development Program.

In total, it is planned to open 10 sports youth centers throughout the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/166766/
views: 103
Print
Related
New sports hall for children opened in Osh city
Ten sports youth centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Football center: Deputies refuse to express vote of non-confidence in mayor
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
11:55
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in h...
11:41
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:34
167 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,522 in total
11:31
142 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:18
Youth center for athletes to be built in Chek-Abad village