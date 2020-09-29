Youth center for athletes to be built in Chek-Abad village

Repairs in the youth center in Nariman village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan have been fully completed; material and technical equipping of the facility is expected. Press service of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reports.

In addition, a land plot was allocated for construction of a youth center in Chek-Abad village, a plan and a project were prepared, and a tender was held. Construction of the facility will start in the near future.

Construction and repair of youth centers in the regions is carried out within the framework of the project Strengthening Communities Resilience to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia of the UN Development Program.

In total, it is planned to open 10 sports youth centers throughout the republic.