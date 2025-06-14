11:56
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov takes part in opening of Alga sports complex in Bishkek

Opening of Alga sports complex after reconstruction took place in Bishkek on June 13 with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The football stadium with a total area of ​​7.4 hectares is designed for 3,000 seats. The complex includes two training fields and sports grounds, a three-story hotel for 142 guests, and a physical education and health complex.

The Alga sports complex was built in 1954 and in Soviet times was considered one of the most important sports facilities in the capital. For many years, it has served as the main training and competition base for both young and professional athletes.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated all citizens on the opening of the sports complex. The President added that the stadium was built according to FIFA-4 standards, and the complex itself meets all international standards.

The first match at this stadium between Alga and Bars teams took place after the opening.
link: https://24.kg/english/332705/
views: 156
Print
Related
Private owners return sports and fitness complex in Sokuluk to state
New sports complex and hospital built in Jalal-Abad region
Multifunctional sports complex to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Sports hall built for 22 million soms opened in Alai district
Sports complex to be built in Talas region for 50.3 million soms
Sanatbaev Sports School of Olympic Reserve opened in Bishkek
Youth center for athletes to be built in Chek-Abad village
New sports hall for children opened in Osh city
Ten sports youth centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Football center: Deputies refuse to express vote of non-confidence in mayor
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains number of foreigners
14 June, Saturday
10:30
Sadyr Japarov takes part in opening of Alga sports complex in Bishkek Sadyr Japarov takes part in opening of Alga sports comp...
10:23
Community Initiative national project launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:18
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
10:15
Financial center is proposed to be opened in Tamchi — Dastan Bekeshev
10:13
Kyrgyzstanis are asked to refrain from traveling to Israel
13 June, Friday
17:56
20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water