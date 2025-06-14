Sadyr Japarov takes part in opening of Alga sports complex in Bishkek

Opening of Alga sports complex after reconstruction took place in Bishkek on June 13 with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The football stadium with a total area of ​​7.4 hectares is designed for 3,000 seats. The complex includes two training fields and sports grounds, a three-story hotel for 142 guests, and a physical education and health complex.

The Alga sports complex was built in 1954 and in Soviet times was considered one of the most important sports facilities in the capital. For many years, it has served as the main training and competition base for both young and professional athletes.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated all citizens on the opening of the sports complex. The President added that the stadium was built according to FIFA-4 standards, and the complex itself meets all international standards.

The first match at this stadium between Alga and Bars teams took place after the opening.