New sports hall for children opened in Osh city

A new sports hall has been opened in Amir-Timur municipal territorial administration in Osh city. Public Relations Service of the City Hall reported.

About 150 children from 6 to 22 years old can train there.

Mayor of Osh city, Taalaibek Sarybashov, expressed gratitude to the entrepreneurs who provided assistance in the opening of the sports hall and noted their contribution to the health of the younger generation through sports.

The mayor handed over sports equipment and uniforms for the children to coaches.

The mayor of Osh city also attended demonstration performances of boxers.
