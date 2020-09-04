Ten sports youth centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

Construction and renovation of sports youth centers is being completed in three regions of Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reports.

According to the agency, the acting director of the agency, Mirlan Parkhanov, got acquainted with renovation of the youth center in Kara-Balta and construction of buildings in Balykchy and in Kochkor village.

Construction and repair of youth centers in the regions is carried out within the framework of the project «Strengthening Resilience of Local Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia» of the UN Development Program.

In total, it is planned to open 10 sports youth centers throughout the republic.