144 medical workers infected with coronavirus receive compensation in Kyrgyzstan

Some 144 medical workers who have been diagnosed with coronavirus received compensations in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing today.

According to him, more than 3,000 medical workers have been identified in Kyrgyzstan to date, who have contracted coronavirus while working. To receive compensation payments, health workers have to file documents. The commission examines all the documents and opinions. Only then compensation is paid.

«More than 1,500 documents have been received — all of them are from health workers who got infected at work. At least 144 people received compensations. In addition, families of 21 physicians who died from coronavirus received compensation payments. The rest of the documents are being considered,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.