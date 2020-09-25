President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Russia and Hungary

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an online meeting with the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The minister told about preparations for the upcoming working visit of the President to Russia and the official visit to Hungary.

On September 28, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation. Bilateral talks will be held with the country's leader Vladimir Putin.

Upon completion of his working visit to Russia, the head of state will pay an official visit to Hungary on September 28-29.

The agreement on a return visit was reached during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, to Kyrgyzstan in September 2018. He was a guest of the opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games and took part in the summit of the heads of the countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States as an observer.

As part of the visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov will hold a meeting with Viktor Orban, at which the current state and prospects of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian bilateral partnership will be discussed.

A number of bilateral agreements will be signed following the meeting. Meetings with Hungarian President, Janos Ader, and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Laszlo Kever, are expected.

In addition, the minister told about the process of preparation of polling stations abroad on the territory of diplomatic missions and consular offices of the republic for the forthcoming parliamentary elections on October 4.

According to him, the number of foreign precinct election commissions has been increased to 45, while in 2017 there were 37 of them.

The head of state stressed the importance of strengthening the readiness of polling stations abroad and creating all the necessary sanitary conditions in them to ensure the safest voting process for compatriots. At the same time, he drew attention to the importance of stepping up the work on the part of the Foreign Ministry on resumption of international flights with foreign countries.