19:57
USD 79.35
EUR 92.87
RUB 1.04
English

Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan

At least 40 cases were initiated on the fact of bribery of voters in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurlan Dyushembiev, told at a press conference.

According to him, 82 criminal cases were initiated for violations during the election process, including 2 — for obstruction of exercising the right to vote, 1 — for violation of the procedure for financing the election campaign, 25 — for falsification of documents.

The prosecutor’s office also registered 46 misconduct facts.

Nurlan Dyushembiev added that pre-trial proceedings are currently carried out on 11 cases of use of administrative resource.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/166341/
views: 119
Print
Related
Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women
Elections 2020: PECs provided with sanitizers, masks and gloves
CEC announces number of ballot papers to be printed for elections
Elections 2020: Seven women withdraw from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party
Elections 2020: CEC accredits 42 international observers
Elections 2020: CEC sends materials on 64 violations to prosecutor's office
Elections 2020: CEC forms third polling station in Moscow
Elections 2020: Four candidates leave Chon Kazat party list
Elections 2020: About 27 percent of Bishkek residents not trust any of parties
Elections 2020: A total of 652 women to run for deputy seats in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
24 September, Thursday
19:05
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss joint plans for future Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss joint plans...
19:02
Extradition of son of Government’s Representative in Batken region requested
18:34
Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan
18:26
Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women
18:18
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses corruption fight with SCNS Chief