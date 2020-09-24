Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan

At least 40 cases were initiated on the fact of bribery of voters in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurlan Dyushembiev, told at a press conference.

According to him, 82 criminal cases were initiated for violations during the election process, including 2 — for obstruction of exercising the right to vote, 1 — for violation of the procedure for financing the election campaign, 25 — for falsification of documents.

The prosecutor’s office also registered 46 misconduct facts.

Nurlan Dyushembiev added that pre-trial proceedings are currently carried out on 11 cases of use of administrative resource.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.