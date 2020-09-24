Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan

Intervention carried out by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has not yet yielded results. Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar is still growing.

Today the American currency is bought for 79.15-79.3 soms, and sold for 79.55-79.6 soms. It has risen in price by other 10 tyiyns for a day.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 79,3486 soms (0.11 percent growth).

At the same time, the Russian ruble continues depreciating. Today, the ruble is bought for 1,025-1,03 soms and sold for 1,042-1.05 soms. The official rate is 1,0392 soms.