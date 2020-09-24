10:50
More than 20,000 officials in Kyrgyzstan pass Kyrgyztest

To date, over 20,000 state and municipal employees have passed the test for knowledge of the Kyrgyz language. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, development of the state language is one of the priority directions of the government’s activity.

The head of the Cabinet noted that according to the law, civil servants are required to speak the state language at the proper level.

«As part of the development of digitalization, the government has created the Kyrgyztest system to determine the level of knowledge of the state language. As of today, over 20,000 state and municipal employees have passed this test,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that at present Til-test web portal is functioning in order to create favorable conditions for learning the state language by civil servants.
