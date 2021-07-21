Citizens wishing to work for civil service have to learn national anthem

Everyone who wants to work for the civil service is obliged to learn the country’s national anthem by heart. This became known during announcement of a three-month campaign dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyztest state institution reports.

According to it, a new testing program has been introduced in a test mode to assess the level of proficiency in the state language.

The management of the institution outlined the contribution to the development of the state language during the work of Kyrgyztest and presented a new testing program.

The requirements will be strengthened in the future when assessing the oral and written answers of the tested citizens. From 2021, test takers will be required to know the national anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic and other state symbols, the questions about which will be included in the test.