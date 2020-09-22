16:02
Thermovisors, sanitizers in public places, wearing of masks is mandatory

Kyrgyzstanis must comply with a face mask requirement and other measures aimed at ensuring sanitary and epidemiological safety. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

Participants of the meeting once again noted that an increase in the detected cases of coronavirus infection is registered in a number of countries of the far and near abroad. Given the current situation in the world, the domestic health care system and other government agencies should be prepared for a possible growth in the incidence of coronavirus infection.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, said that relevant bodies and heads of local authorities should step up outreach work at the local level and intensify work on observing the mask requirement in crowded places, including in supermarkets, markets, shopping centers, public transport. In addition, sanitary services and local authorities need to step up the work on sanitary and epidemiological checks.

Shopping malls, supermarkets and entertainment establishments should install thermovisors, sanitizers and ask visitors to wear masks.

Heads of regions and district administrations were instructed to organize regular disinfection of retail outlets and bazaars.

«Representatives of the Ministry of Health recalled that coronavirus is transmitted by airborne droplets and is highly contagious, urging the Kyrgyzstanis to think about their health and be sure to wear masks, keep social distance and use sanitizers. The participants of the meeting also discussed the possibility of applying the experience of other states in terms of the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and the impact of administrative measures on this issue,» the statement says.

Following the meeting, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Almazbek Baatyrbekov, gave a number of instructions to relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Health to study the experience of neighboring countries and far abroad in combating coronavirus and measures to improve the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan.
