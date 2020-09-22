Russia to donate laboratory equipment for air quality measurement

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Russia will donate modern laboratory equipment for determining the quality of water, air and soil to the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It was announced during a working visit of a delegation from Russia to Kyrgyzstan headed by the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Dmitry Kobylkin.

It is noted that Dmitry Kobylkin visited the Kyrgyz-Russian Muras Falcon Center in Issyk-Kul region. He thanked his Kyrgyz colleagues for their help in documenting and issue of permits for transfer of a gyrfalcon from the center as a gift to the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during the official visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Middle East.

«We will create an International Kyrgyz-Russian Ornithological Center for reproduction of rare endangered falcon breeds in Russia, relying on the experience, best practices and staff of Muras center. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Russia, together with the heads of Kamchatka Krai, determined the location for the future breeding station in Milkovsky district of the peninsula. Its construction has already begun. It will be the largest complex,» Dmitry Kobylkin noted.

The head of the Russian delegation added that he planned to place similar breeding stations in a number of other regions of Russia. «I am confident that the new direction of cooperation in the conservation and restoration of the falcon population will significantly strengthen our bilateral interaction,» he said.

The Kyrgyz-Russian Muras Falcon Center is located in Sary-Bulun village, Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan. It has been built in 2016. It now houses 130 pairs of falcons.