Vladimir Putin presents gyrfalcon from Kyrgyzstan to King of Saudi Arabia

Heads of nature protection agencies of Russia and Kyrgyzstan visited Muras falcon center in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kobylkin thanked his Kyrgyz colleagues for helping to document and issue permits for donation of gyrfalcons from the center to the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi during an official visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Middle East.

The state agency noted that an increase in the number of falcon pairs from Arabia and Europe was planned at the international falcon center.

«Due to the good climatic conditions for keeping and breeding of falcons, construction of additional breeding nurseries is currently underway there. In addition, there is an incubator in the center. In the future, it is planned to create a falcon national team for participation in international competitions,» the agency said.

In 2019, at least 62 chicks hatched for the first time in Muras falcon center in Issyk-Kul region.

Dmitry Kobylkin noted that it was planned to create an international ornithological center for reproduction of rare endangered falcon breeds in Russia based on the experience, best practice and personnel of Muras center.

«The Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Russia, together with the leadership of Kamchatka Krai, determined location of the future breeding nursery in Milkovsky district of the peninsula. We plan that this will be the largest complex, including a multifunctional ornithological building, a flying tower, a quail farm, feeding blocks for falcons, aviaries for young birds, housing, a service station and other buildings necessary for implementation of the project. The project was presented to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the Eastern Economic Forum in September and it received his approval,» he stressed.

The minister added that similar nurseries were planned to be placed in other regions of Russia.

The Kyrgyz-Russian falcon center Muras is located in Sary-Bulun village, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. It was built in 2016. The total area of ​​the center is 12 hectares. There are 130 pairs of falcons at the time.