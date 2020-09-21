Education Ministry presents 18 new books in Kyrgyz language

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has presented 18 books in the state language. Press service of the ministry reported.

The books were published as part of the implementation of the National Program for Development of the State Language and Improvement of Language Policy in the Kyrgyz Republic. A total of 8,409 copies have been printed.

The ministry noted that seven books are intended for children with disabilities, one — for schools, 10 — for secondary and higher professional education institutions. The manuscripts were approved by the Kyrgyz Academy of Education and the Academic Council.

The presentation was timed to coincide with the State Language Day.