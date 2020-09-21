12:31
New road after landslide in Kara-Keche almost completed

A road with a total length of 3.3 kilometers and a width of 4 meters was made on both sides of the landslide section in Kara-Keche as of September 21, 2020. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reports.

At least 200 meters of the road are to be made as of today. The length of the selected route for the construction of the temporary road is 3-3.5 kilometers. It runs along the mountain side along rocky and talus terrain.

The landslide blocked the bed of Kara-Keche river, destroyed power lines and blocked the road in this section. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the volume of the earth mass with stones descended is about 900,000 cubic meters. No casualties were reported.
