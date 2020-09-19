14:56
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines

«It is important to timely replenish the stock of necessary medicines,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the republic has a sufficient stock of necessary medicines for three months. «It’s good. But there are force majeure situations. For example, when there was the first wave of COVID-19, we faced with the fact that certain medicines were lacking in pharmacies. Perhaps, if there is a second wave, we will need other drugs as well. Therefore, we must be prepared for any development of the situation,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov stressed the importance of providing the maximum amount of vaccines against influenza and ARVI.

He instructed to complete the work on the repair and repurposing of hospitals in the regions. To date, seven out of 12 medical institutions have been completely rebuilt, repaired and equipped.
