11:54
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

New school put into operation in Nookat district

A new school has been built and commissioned in Teskey-Kozhoke village, Nookat district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The educational institution is designed for 225 places. Construction of the secondary school named after Abdizhalil Chyngaraev began on August 31, 2017. At least 51 million soms were allocated from the republican budget for its construction.

«A canteen and a sports hall have been built in accordance with modern requirements. There is a computer class. Currently, 26 teachers teach 220 students there,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/165697/
views: 111
Print
Related
62 schools in Kyrgyzstan work in traditional mode
At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyzstan
At least 2,106 schools connected to the Internet in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan
Children's art schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan inspects digitalization of school education system
About 156,430 children to go to school for the first time in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020
Kyrgyz schools lack more than 2,000 teachers
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche
19 September, Saturday
11:45
69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 69 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyr...
10:40
Russia to resume flights with Kyrgyzstan from September 21
10:32
One-third of Osh residents believe that courts protect only the rich
10:24
New school put into operation in Nookat district
10:19
Elections 2020: Four candidates leave Chon Kazat party list
18 September, Friday
16:58
Man attacks policemen with knife in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa
16:39
400 medical workers who worked in red zones sent to Issyk-Kul region