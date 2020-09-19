New school put into operation in Nookat district

A new school has been built and commissioned in Teskey-Kozhoke village, Nookat district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The educational institution is designed for 225 places. Construction of the secondary school named after Abdizhalil Chyngaraev began on August 31, 2017. At least 51 million soms were allocated from the republican budget for its construction.

«A canteen and a sports hall have been built in accordance with modern requirements. There is a computer class. Currently, 26 teachers teach 220 students there,» the ministry said.