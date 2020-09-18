11:35
Border conflict: Burned house of the Mazhitovs restored

The government has restored the burned house of the Mazhitovs, which was damaged during a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

On May 8, citizens of Tajikistan set fire to the house of a resident of Kok-Tash village, Abdraim Mazhitov, who has been living there for 30 years with his son’s family. Together with the house, the family’s belongings and savings have burned down.

The Cabinet of Ministers completed construction of the house and handed over the restored documents to the head of the family yesterday.
