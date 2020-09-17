PM: Digitalization of public services especially important for citizens

«During a pandemic of coronavirus infection, prompt and high-quality digitalization of public services is especially important for citizens,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said at a meeting on digitalization and functioning of Tunduk electronic interdepartmental interaction system.

The Head of Government stressed the importance of ensuring and working out issues on the digitalization of education and health care.

«There are certain questions about distance learning for schoolchildren, in particular, the quality of the learning process, involvement of students in the educational process, speed of the Internet. These issues need to be addressed as a matter of priority. In addition, it is important to strengthen work on the introduction of a system of electronic registration of medicines for the purpose of appropriate control and electronic prescription,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

During the meeting, reports were made by the Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications Altynbek Ismailov and the Director of Tunduk state enterprise, Nuriya Kutnaeva. It was noted that all state bodies are connected to this system.

In 2020, exchange of data between government agencies reached 39 million transactions, and between government and commercial organizations — more than 45 million transactions.

Today, 50 government agencies are actively using the system. More and more applications for connection to the system come from commercial organizations.

«The state portal of electronic services was modernized in 2020, which is based on the latest international best practices. A citizen in their personal accounts can get any certificate from government agencies connected to the portal. To date, 51 public services have been implemented on the portal. At the same time, there are issues that require elaboration,» the statement says.

The Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the relevant state bodies, including those concerning bringing regulatory legal acts to conformity, intensification of work on the digitization of documents and the development of telemedicine.