Reserve of medicines in Kyrgyzstan will be enough for three months. The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, announced this at a briefing.

According to him, these are 25 titles of medicines. The supply is expected to be enough to treat 30,000 people. The Ministry of Health has also prepared 29 items of medical equipment; it has already begun to be delivered to the regions.

Earlier, the Minister of Health told about preparations for a possible second wave of coronavirus in the country.