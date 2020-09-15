15:13
Government of Kyrgyzstan exempts number of imported goods from VAT

Government of Kyrgyzstan has exempted imported goods used in the fight against coronavirus infection from value added tax (VAT) until the end of 2020. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The decision will be in force from August 1 to December 31, 2020 and was made in order to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country and implement measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

A zero percent value added tax rate on taxable supplies and taxable imports applies to the following goods:

  • Respiratory protective equipment, filtering and insulating one, including face pieces and filters;
  • Special protective clothing, including filtering;
  • Personal protective equipment for eyes and face;
  • Protective fabrics;
  • Non-woven fabrics, impregnated and non-impregnated, with and without coating, laminated and duplicated;
  • Computer tomograph;
  • Vehicles specially designed for medical purposes;
  • Medical and surgical furniture;
  • Negatoscopes.
