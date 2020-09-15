13:42
Prime Minister instructs to eliminate consequences of landslide in Kara-Keche

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, instructed the relevant state bodies to quickly carry out work to eliminate the consequences of a landslide on Dyikan — Kara-Keche road in Naryn region. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The landslide blocked the bed of Kara-Keche river, destroyed power lines and blocked the road in this section. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the volume of the descended earth mass with stones is about 900,000 square meters. No casualties were reported.

By the decision of the Civil Defense Commission of Dzhumgal district, the road is temporarily closed due to the danger of driving through. The section itself is fenced. Explanatory work was carried out with employees of Kara-Keche enterprise and carriers of coal enterprises.
