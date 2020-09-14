16:26
USD 78.87
EUR 93.51
RUB 1.05
English

Number of voters grows by 704,118 for five years in Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) continues check of voter lists. Kyrgyzstanis can find themselves in the list and make adjustments until September 19 inclusive. The number of voters in the control list for the elections of deputies of the Parliament is 3,465,000.

The CEC clarified that, in comparison with the preliminary list, the number of voters increased by 36,372 (1.1 percent).

The total number of voters in 2015 elections was 2,761,000. There are 704,118 people more now.

At least 11,264 applications were received from voters using Form No. 2 in electronic format through the Voter's Cabinet service. Some of them were:

  • Canceled by the citizens themselves - 237;
  • Rejected by system administrators - 389;
  • Processed – 8,365;
  • Being processed - 2,247.    

Precinct Election Commissions received 253,006 applications in paper form according to Form No. 2. At least 192,519 of them have been processed, 60,487 are under consideration.

The total number of Kyrgyzstanis who applied with Form No. 2 was 264,270.

At least 3,847 voters decided to clarify their data.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/165075/
views: 114
Print
Related
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: Number of voters abroad is 20,000
Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstan gets interested in electronic remote voting
CEC of Kyrgyzstan reminds: Concerts and sports events are prohibited
Elections 2020: CEC receives 33 reports of violations
Elections 2020: Prosecutor General's Office registers 22 materials on violations
Elections 2020: Kyrgyzstanis have not learned to debate
Elections 2020: Butun Kyrgyzstan to participate in election race
Elections 2020: Criminal cases were initiated against 221 candidates
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes lists and programs of parties
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
14 September, Monday
15:16
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to co...
14:59
Number of voters grows by 704,118 for five years in Kyrgyzstan
13:25
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: Number of voters abroad is 20,000
13:17
Ex-Ambassador explains where issue of Kyrgyzstan's joining Russia discussed
12:47
Chairman of district court arrested for bribe extortion in Kara-Suu