Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization

«We cannot stop corruption by imprisoning everyone or replacing leaders of areas where a corrupt scheme was detected. Only through digitalization we can put up a reliable barrier to corruption,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, funds for digitalization are available and are provided in full.

«During my trips around the capital, as well as in the regions, I make strict requirements to officials in this direction. Now, most importantly, the relevant state bodies and local self-government bodies must fulfill their tasks. Everywhere — both in cities and in villages, we demand fulfillment of this task. There are certain advances, there are results, they will bear fruit. Another problem of the townspeople is public transport. The Government and the City Hall of Bishkek are working on it. I am fully aware of the measures being taken. I give my recommendations, I provide support, we work together in this direction. A gradual, phased switch to gas buses and electric buses is planned, which will solve another problem of the city — to significantly reduce the level of air pollution in the capital,» the President said.

According to the City Hall, about 800-1,000 more buses and trolleybuses will be needed to replace city’s minibuses with modern buses.

Work is underway with donors, including the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. With the help of the fund, it is planned to deliver 300 buses in 2021.

Improvement of the situation with public transport will have a direct impact on the ecology of the city, and therefore on our health. We attach great importance to this.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
