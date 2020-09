Roads of Jalal-Abad city are being prepared for implementation of Safe City project. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Road marking is made from Lenin Street to Kurmanbek Street. «A special device has been purchased for the work. The works are carried out from 23.00 to 6.00 in order not to create traffic jams,» the City Hall informed.

CCTV cameras are planned to be installed on twelve streets in Jalal-Abad city.