President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Komuz Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis on Komuz Day. Presidential press service reported.

«Congratulations on the Day of Komuz — the pride of our national culture, a special symbol of folk art!» — the message says.

The President noted that komuz is not just a traditional musical instrument for the Kyrgyz; along with the pinnacle of the Kyrgyz culture — Manas, it is an inexhaustible heritage, through melodies telling about the glorious path of ancestors to future generations.

«How many years have passed, how many eras we have survived. The great history of our people has remained in the melodies of komuz, which is handed over from generation to generation, shedding light on our spiritual world and awakening national pride,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Wonderful works created through komuz become known internationally for their philosophical depth and musical diversity.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The president hopes that the Komuz Day, which is celebrated for the second year in a row, will become a good tradition and will continue to take a worthy place in the cultural life of the republic.

Recall, the new holiday appeared in 2019. It was established to consolidate society and strengthen the unity of the people of Kyrgyzstan, as well as to expand the intercultural dialogue of ethnic communities.
