New holiday - Komuz Day announced in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on the Day of Komuz. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Traditional music as an integral part of the spiritual culture of the Kyrgyz people cannot be imagined without komuz,» the document says.

It is noted that in the present conditions it is necessary to give the komuz a new meaning. It should become a symbol of the unity of the cultural diversity of the Kyrgyz people. «Cultural integration of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic will become the basis of peace, harmony in society, social and economic development of the country,» the decree says.

The Komuz Day will be celebrated on September 9 annually.

The decree will come into force on the date of its official publication.