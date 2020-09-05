11:30
Kyrgyzstan to host Komuz Week

Komuz Week will be held in Kyrgyzstan from September 7 to September 13. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country reported.

The republic marks Komuz Day on September 9.

The program includes memories of great komuz players, a scientific and practical conference with participation of musicians, an online concert Tanshy Komuz and video lessons. All this will be broadcasted live on Madaniyat.Tarykh.Til TV channel and on the Ministry of Culture’s Facebook page.

Everyone can take part in the Komuz Week. It is necessary to publish a video of the performance with the hashtag #PlayKomuz on social media.
