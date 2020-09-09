First-graders in 100 more schools provided with hot meals in Kyrgyzstan

First-graders in 100 more schools were provided with hot meals in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The project is being implemented with financial support of Russia and the UN World Food Program. «Since only first-graders attend schools in the first quarter, the UN WFP delivered enriched flour to 249 schools in Kyrgyzstan for preparing hot meals,» the ministry said.

At least 70 percent of the country’s schools are equipped with appropriate technical equipment and provide hot meals for primary school children.

For some children from vulnerable families, this is a social protection measure and can significantly reduce the costs of a family that spends more than two-thirds of its budget on food.