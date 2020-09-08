Emergencies Ministry receives video equipment for online conferences

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has received video equipment for online conferences provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). UNDP reported.

According to the organization, the equipment was donated in order to enhance coordination and interaction between government agencies to quickly respond to the crisis and prevent further spread of the virus.

In total, UNDP in Kyrgyzstan has provided over $ 4.4 million in form of assistance for such spheres as the healthcare, early recovery, protection, social cohesion and the elections.