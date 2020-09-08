11:08
USD 78.61
EUR 93.02
RUB 1.04
English

At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyzstan

There are 245 dilapidated buildings of schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Procurement and Infrastructure Department of the Ministry of Education, Bakyt Kadyrkulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the list was obtained during study of an interdepartmental working group, which included specialists from the State Construction Agency, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Ecological and Technical Inspection and other departments.

Children are still learning in most of such buildings.

«The Government began construction of 29 facilities out of 245 in 2020. In addition, seven educational institutions are being built at the expense of the Saudi Fund for Development, and other 15 schools and educational buildings are being built at the expense of the Single Deposit Account. During this year, the State Construction Agency has completed the construction of 14 facilities. About 50 more schools are planned to be commissioned by the end of 2020,» Bakyt Kadyrkulov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/164411/
views: 43
Print
Related
At least 2,106 schools connected to the Internet in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan
Children's art schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan inspects digitalization of school education system
About 156,430 children to go to school for the first time in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020
Kyrgyz schools lack more than 2,000 teachers
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of schools funded by Saudi Development Fund to be completed in 2021
Over 50 schools and kindergartens to be repaired in Bishkek
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
8 September, Tuesday
10:53
At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyzstan At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyz...
10:31
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
10:21
Kyrgyzstan reduces term for issue of conclusion on putting up child for adoption
09:53
Azimzhan Askarov's widow cannot return house where she lived with her husband
09:36
Bishkek City Hall records song in memory of victims and gratitude to doctors
7 September, Monday
18:13
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731 per citizen
18:02
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
17:55
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss preparation for winter, upcoming elections