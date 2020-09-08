At least 245 school buildings are dilapidated in Kyrgyzstan

There are 245 dilapidated buildings of schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Procurement and Infrastructure Department of the Ministry of Education, Bakyt Kadyrkulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the list was obtained during study of an interdepartmental working group, which included specialists from the State Construction Agency, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Ecological and Technical Inspection and other departments.

Children are still learning in most of such buildings.

«The Government began construction of 29 facilities out of 245 in 2020. In addition, seven educational institutions are being built at the expense of the Saudi Fund for Development, and other 15 schools and educational buildings are being built at the expense of the Single Deposit Account. During this year, the State Construction Agency has completed the construction of 14 facilities. About 50 more schools are planned to be commissioned by the end of 2020,» Bakyt Kadyrkulov said.