At least 2,106 schools connected to the Internet in Kyrgyzstan

At least 2,106 schools are connected to the Internet in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communication, Altynbek Ismailov, told at a press conference.

According to him, in total, there are 2,137 schools in the country.

«Schoolchildren and students study remotely now. On August 28, we, together with the Ministry of Education and Science and mobile services providers, held a meeting where we raised issues of readiness of educational institutions for online learning. We carried out work to prevent possible technical problems, determined the common causes of network outages. It turned out that 31 schools in the republic have difficulties with connection to the Internet, the Net is practically set up in 11 of them,» the official informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/164339/
views: 49
