School Meals at Home campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan

An information campaign School Meals at Home has started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the country reported.

The ministry launches the campaign on healthy nutrition of children during distance learning jointly with the UN World Food Program.

The goal of the campaign is to popularize proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle among schoolchildren and their parents.

The ministry noted that parents will be able to receive information about proper nutrition in various formats: infographics, videos with tasty and healthy recipes, fairy tales about healthy eating and menu options for a week from the recipe book approved by the Ministry of Health.     

Over the next two months, WFP will post materials to raise awareness of child nutrition on its social media pages (Instagram, Facebook and YouTube).
