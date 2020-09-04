12:39
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 252 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 112 people have recovered in Bishkek, 6 — in Osh city, 21 — in Osh region, 10 — in Chui region, 6 — in Talas region, 27 — in Issyk-Kul region, 38 — in Jalal-Abad region, 26 — in Batken region, and 6 — in Naryn region.

In total, 39,426 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/164095/
views: 43
Print
Related
PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26 million people globally
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
99 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,135 in total
279 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: Kawasaki syndrome not registered in Kyrgyzstan
320,000 PCR tests made in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic
Two-thirds of Kyrgyzstanis dissatisfied with government’s work during COVID-19
First case of re-infection with coronavirus confirmed in Russia
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
12:31
252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyr...
12:27
Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission
12:19
Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan
12:10
Sociological survey: Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in top 10 trusted politicians
11:55
Minor gives birth to baby and throws it in toilet in Sulyukta