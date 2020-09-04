252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 252 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 112 people have recovered in Bishkek, 6 — in Osh city, 21 — in Osh region, 10 — in Chui region, 6 — in Talas region, 27 — in Issyk-Kul region, 38 — in Jalal-Abad region, 26 — in Batken region, and 6 — in Naryn region.

In total, 39,426 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.