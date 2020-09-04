12:38
Sociological survey: Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in top 10 trusted politicians

SIAR Research and Consulting company has carried out a sociological survey on order of the Center for Insights in Survey Research of the International Republican Institute.

According to it, the survey was conducted from August 6 to August 15 by interview method through mobile and landline telephones using computer technology. The sample is n = 1,223 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over. The interviews were conducted in Kyrgyz (63 percent), Russian (35 percent) and Uzbek (2 percent).

The survey focused on political parties and measures taken by the government to combat coronavirus.

When asked whom of the politicians or public figures do you trust the most, respondents named Omurbek Babanov (16 percent), Kamchybek Tashiev (12 percent) and Adakhan Madumarov (11 percent) as the top 3. Sadyr Japarov (7 percent) took the fourth place, followed by Zhanar Akaev and Omurbek Tekebayev. The seventh place was taken by the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The next in the top 10 were Elvira Surabaldieva, Dastan Bekeshev and Ryskeldi Mombekov.

Former President Almazbek Atambayev took the 19th place.

The study was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
