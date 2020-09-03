16:49
USD 78.26
EUR 92.79
RUB 1.06
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar repeatedly started appreciating in Kyrgyzstan and its exchange rate reached 79 soms in the republic.

Today the American currency is bought for 78.35-78.5 soms, and sold for 78.8-79 soms. During the day, its exchange rate grew by 60-70 tyiyns.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 78,2646 (0.04 percent growth).

But the Russian ruble, on the contrary, slightly depreciated. Today it is bought for 1,032-1.04 soms, and sold for 1,055-1.064 soms. At the same time, its official exchange rate is 1,0597 soms (0.32 percent drop).
link: https://24.kg/english/164004/
views: 100
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops below 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar appreciation: National Bank intervenes first time in three months
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar exceeds 76 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar appreciates by 50 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
3 September, Thursday
16:11
Fire breaks out at Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul Fire breaks out at Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in I...
16:03
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26 million people globally
15:53
No deaths from COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15:49
Coronavirus not registered in medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
15:44
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan