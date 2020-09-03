Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 79 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar repeatedly started appreciating in Kyrgyzstan and its exchange rate reached 79 soms in the republic.

Today the American currency is bought for 78.35-78.5 soms, and sold for 78.8-79 soms. During the day, its exchange rate grew by 60-70 tyiyns.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 78,2646 (0.04 percent growth).

But the Russian ruble, on the contrary, slightly depreciated. Today it is bought for 1,032-1.04 soms, and sold for 1,055-1.064 soms. At the same time, its official exchange rate is 1,0597 soms (0.32 percent drop).