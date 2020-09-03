10:42
320,000 PCR tests made in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

At least 320,000 PCR tests have been made in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of spread of coronavirus. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, more than 1,500 laboratory tests were carried out on September 1, on August 31 — 725.

«There are confirmed cases, we shouldn’t relax. The highest incidence of the infection was registered on the 18th week of the spread of coronavirus — the wave continues from June 15 up to this day. But the trend is gradually declining, albeit at high figures,» the official informed.

In total, 44,036 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.
